More people in Jersey are set to become eligible for social housing as 3,000 new homes are due to be created by 2030.

The island's Housing Minister, Deputy David Warr, says it is the right time to give more people access to social housing by changing the income criteria currently in place.

Under the existing rules, anyone who is 18 or over with 'entitled' housing qualifications and less than £70,000 in savings or assets can apply for social housing - provided they also meet one of the following criteria:

be over the age of 40 with a gross income of less than £32,300 or £40,700 if applying jointly with someone else

have a medical, physical or mental disability and need a special type of accommodation

have a family with young children and earn less than the maximum income thresholds:

Maximum household income to be eligible to join Jersey's Affordable Housing Gateway Credit: Government of Jersey

The proposed changes to the island's social housing scheme have been set out by the minister in a new government report, described as a 'roadmap' for improving access to housing support on the island.

The report says the plan to let more people apply 'reflects rental stress-point in Jersey, relative to the current cost of housing'.

Currently, a single parent with one child who wants to apply for social housing must make an income of no more than £51,200, under the proposals this would be raised to £61,956.

The income threshold for single people, couples and larger families with will also be increased.

814 people waiting on the Affordable Housing Gateway (as of July 2023)

Other changes put forward include gradually reducing the minimum age people without children can apply for social housing from 40 to 25 years old over the next few years.

The minimum age is set to drop to 35 from September 2023, 30 from March 2024 and 25 by October 25.

Deputy Warr says a previous reduction in minimum age from 50 to 40 years old in 2022 "did not lead to a significant increase in Gateway demand" but care needs to be taken to ensure there is not an "unmanageable increase in demand."

The Minister said he would like to see social housing "being accessible to all islanders who may need help with housing costs, which is especially important as Jersey continues to experience housing and cost of living pressures."

Deputy Warr said: "I’m pleased to be making these changes, which mean more Islanders will be able to access affordable, good-standard and secure homes.

"This reflects my commitment [to] support islanders who continue to experience housing and cost of living pressures, as well as thinking towards the long-term and achieving a housing market that meets the needs of everyone in our community."

Deputy David Warr says now is the right time to look at making social housing available to more people.

He continued: "Our ability to make these changes is in no small part thanks to our housing provider, Andium Homes, which, over the past decade, has transformed the standard of social housing in Jersey and is well on course to deliver its ambitious programme to deliver 3,000 new homes by 2030.

"We can therefore take these steps to widen access to social housing, in a phased well thought through manner, with real confidence that demand is going to be met."

