Winds up to 55mph are set to hit the Channel Islands leading to travel disruption and official weather warnings being issued.

Gale force 8 winds are expected in the afternoon of Wednesday 2 August.

Condor Ferries have cancelled trips between Guernsey and Jersey with many passengers having to rearrange their travel plans.

Ferries sailing to France and the UK have also been cancelled.

A tide warning is also in place during this evening's high tide.

7:10pm Expected high tide in Guernsey

8:02pm Expected high tide in Jersey

Jersey Met says some flooding 'may occur' and that water and debris are expected on roads on the island's south coast in the evening.

In Guernsey, similar disruption is expected on the island's west coast.

An orange weather warning- the second most serious - has been issued by the Jersey Met office which advises people to "remain vigilant".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: