An elderly couple have been evacuated from their home after a kitchen fire in Jersey.

The fire service were called just after 1:15pm yesterday (1 August) to attend the fire in St Clement.

Two firefighters entered the property using breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters attended the scene on La Grande Route De La Cote in St Clement early yesterday afternoon. Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue

Residents at the property suffered no serious injuries, but one sustained burns to the hand in an attempt to stop the fire themselves.

The fire service thanked the owners for their fast evacuation and prompt call to the emergency services.

Islanders are reminded that if they come across a fire, do not attempt to tackle it yourself and get to safety before calling 999.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: