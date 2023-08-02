Play Brightcove video

More than 1,000 people have had to go to A&E in Jersey after being injured by dogs over the last decade, according to new figures obtained by ITV News.

Bites and scratches from poorly-behaved pooches seem to have become increasingly common, with 2022 and 2021 seeing the highest number of injuries reported since 2012.

Dog attacks can be devastating for those involved. Jersey swimmer Sally Mint-Gravett and her rescue dog Charlie were attacked by another dog while out on their daily walk.

Sally was bitten - something which she says left her in shock: "It was upsetting and it bothered me because I had to stay out of the water for a week while this healed.

"I was in training for a channel swim and the antibiotics don't do you any good. I was out of action for a week because this was really sore. "

Over five years between 2017 and 2021, it cost Jersey's government more than £150,000 to treat injuries caused by dog attacks.

128 Dog attacks recorded in 2022

£151,750 Cost of treating dog attacks (2017-21)

Dog owners in the Channel Islands have to obtain a licence from their local parish hall.

The scheme is meant to help identify violent animals, but there are limits to how effective that can be.

Mike Jackson, the Constable of St Brelade said: "You're dealing with dogs who aren't going to be or some will be more identifiable than others.

"If people do have an issue with them, the best thing is to get the closest description possible and if the particular owner goes back to their car get the J number of that vehicle and then identification can be progressed that way."

Dog owners in the Channel Islands are required to have a licence for their pets

Many types of dogs - including Pit Bull Terriers and Tosas - are banned in the islands, but trainer Jon Bennett says the blame for bad behaviour falls on the dogs' owners, rather than the animals themselves:

"The problem is always with the owners, it's not really the dogs' fault. It's the owner because they're not training or showing their dog what is right and what is wrong...

"If you don't train your dog they train themselves and then they can the wrong way."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: