Two senior police officers from Jersey have been praised by motorists after coming to the aid of a flock of ducks making a perilous crossing on a busy main road.

Around 30 of the adventurous animals were trying to cross La Route de la Haule, one of the island's busier roads running along the south coast.

It happened at around 5:30pm on Tuesday 1 August, during rush-hour traffic.

Jersey's Chief of Police, Robin Smith and Chief Inspector Chris Beechey stopped their car and helped the ducks to safety.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Smith joked it's something that could only happen in Jersey.

One of the passengers in a car held up by the animals managed to snap a photo of the officers at work and posted it on Facebook.

Michele Anderson told ITV News: "It really made us smile on such a wet day. They had stopped their car and were guiding the lovely ducks to their destination.

"Everyone in the cars was clapping and it just made us laugh for the rest of the day."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: