Passengers flying in and out of Alderney will be able to get food and drink at the airport again after a new supplier was found to operate the Aviator Café.

The previous operator ended its contract "at short notice" prompting fears travellers could struggle for refreshments during Alderney Week.

The new catering firm, The Old Barn, will be running the kiosk and opening to the public on Friday 4 August.

James Underwood from Guernsey Ports, which runs the airport, said: "We are extremely grateful for all the interest and offers of assistance we have received in recent days from across the Alderney community.

"We wanted to get a new food & beverage service in place before the start of Alderney Week and we look forward to working with the Old Barn."

The company has been given a fixed-term contract to run the kiosk as work continues preparing for extensive redevelopment at Alderney Airport.

A tender process to operate the catering in the new airport terminal is set to begin in 2024.

