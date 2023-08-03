The Jersey government has invested £25,000 from its Climate Emergency Fund to encourage more islanders to use EVie vehicles and bikes.

It has created a new scheme in collaboration with the company which allows people to sign up for a monthly subscription in return for free credit.

There are 500 places on the trial available - it costs £25 but those who enroll will receive an extra £75 to use within a month.

Jersey's Minister for the Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, says he hopes this incentive will lead to more low-carbon journeys on the island.

He added: "This trial scheme will also help us better understand the appetite for shared transport services in Jersey".

