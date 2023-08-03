Organisers of the Jersey Air Display have made a last-minute plea for a sponsor to come forward and ensure the annual event goes ahead in 2023.

Former Deputy Mike Higgins says a decision on whether or not the air show can go ahead will be announced on Saturday 5 August.

The event is currently due to take place on Thursday 14 September, but without as much funding from the island's government as it received in previous years.

This year, the Jersey Air Display will receive a grant of £40,000 from the island's government to help cover the cost of the not-for-profit air show.

That's down from a grant of £60,000 received to help organise the 2022 event.

The air display has only been cancelled twice since its inception in 1952 - once in 1954 and again in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jersey Air Display organiser Mike Higgins has made a last-minute appeal for funds to ensure the 2023 event goes ahead. Credit: ITV Channel

Mr Higgins says the organisers are "very close to raising the required level of funds needed to save this year's event."

He's asking anyone who can afford to donate or sponsor £5,000 towards the cost of the event to contact him by emailing m.r.higgins@live.com.

