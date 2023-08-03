Hundreds of Jersey patients have been told they may have been given the wrong diagnosis or treatment, according to the preliminary findings of an external review.

It follows an investigation into the island's rheumatology service, based at Overdale Hospital, by the Royal College of Physicians.

The treatment and diagnoses of 341 rheumatology patients have been audited after they were prescribed drugs called "biologics".

The review found that more than half of the patients prescribed the drugs should not have been, as they did not meet the medical criteria for biologic treatment.

It also found around a third of patients diagnosed with a rheumatological condition in Jersey may not have been correctly diagnosed.

Over 50% Patients who may not have met the criteria for biologic treatment

3 in 10 Patients possibly wrongly diagnosed with rheumatological conditions

Jersey's health department says the affected patients have since been seen by "a new team of professionally trained, qualified rheumatologists" and a number of them have been taken off biologic therapy.

It says the audit results "do not necessarily mean patients were misdiagnosed" as some may have been correctly treated but poor record-keeping meant there was no recorded reason for the treatment being given.

The department's medical director, Patrick Armstrong, admitted there had been failings within the service: "This audit clearly indicates that some of our rheumatology patients on biologic drugs may not have been properly diagnosed or properly treated in the period before January 2022.

"I am satisfied that in recent months these patients have been reviewed by specialist rheumatologists, but the audit suggests we now need to review the care and treatment of a wider group of patients including our other rheumatology patients. We will be doing this as quickly as possible."

He added the department will be starting the wider review "immediately" and any affected patients will be contacted.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, said: "The initial findings from this audit highlight some serious problems in the rheumatology service and it is clear these underlying issues may extend into other parts of HCS.

"As I have said previously – and as this audit indicates – we have fallen behind “best practice” in a number of areas and we now need to redouble our efforts to strengthen clinical governance and quality of care within HCS."

A final report from the Royal College of Physicians is due to be published in the autumn.

