Woman in hospital after Bel Royal car crash

A woman is in hospital after a car crash along Jersey's south coast.

She was taken to Jersey's General Hospital by ambulance after her white Kia Picanto collided with a red Ford Fiesta.

It happened at around 2:30pm on Wednesday 2 August near Bel Royal, on La Route de la Haule in St Lawrence. Jersey Police want to hear from anyone who saw the crash or was in the area with a dash cam.

Anyone with information is urged to call 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

