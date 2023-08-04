Organisers of the Jersey International Air Display have confirmed the event will go ahead as planned on Thursday 14 September.

The fate of the annual spectacle was up in the air after organisers revealed they didn't have enough money following the government's decision to cut its funding.

However, after a public appeal, 10 people have donated £5,000 each, while the Economic Development Department gave an additional £20,000.

The event's organiser, Mike Higgins, said he was "extremely grateful" to the States and everyone who gave money.

He added: "They have also ensured that we have not lost another visitor attraction and its important contribution to the Island economy.

"Without their support it would not be happening”.

