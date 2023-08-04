People in Jersey have reportedly lost more than £300,000 in the space of two weeks after falling victim to an online scam using a false likeness of the broadcaster Martin Lewis.

The fraudulent adverts on social media use an image of the consumer journalist seemingly encouraging people to invest in cryptocurrencies and other exploitable investments.

Officers warn that anyone drawn in will then typically be contacted by the scammers who will try and extract money from them.

Jersey Police said the fraudulent ads are nothing to do with Mr Lewis, who officers say "is a respected journalist and broadcaster".

In a statement, the force said: "Martin has publicly stated that he never endorses products online and that any advert using his name and image will be fake."

"The adverts involving Martin Lewis are currently very prevalent on the internet and are created by fraudsters looking to scam people out of money", it continued.

Anyone in Jersey who has fallen victim to a scam can report it by calling 01534 612612.

