Five children have been rescued by the coastguard at Grandes Rocques in Guernsey.

The children had become stranded on a rock at around 8pm on Thursday 3 August.

Emergency services were called to help in rescue efforts and the St Peter Port Inshore Lifeboat was launched to help.

A heavy swell around the rock made it difficult for the lifeboat to get close to the children, so they were asked to individually jump back into the water to get aboard.

The children had been jumping off the rock that evening before becoming stranded.

The five children came back to shore at Port Soif and were assessed by ambulance crews.

The children were "very cold" but were not injured.

