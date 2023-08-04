Floats, daft rafts and bunker parties? It must be Alderney Week

The floats are ready, the daft rafts docked, the bunker parties organised - it must be Alderney Week.

The event returns on Monday 7 August for six days of fun, music and dance.

It all kicks off with a procession down Victoria Street, with islanders showing off their creativity and skill.

Each day, you'll see people showing off their best attempt at homemade flying with 'aircraft' after 'aircraft' crash landing into Braye Beach Harbour.

Then there's the daft raft race, an opportunity for islanders to show their wackiest attempts at building a boat.

Of course, there's something for the youngsters too, with a sand castle competition and colour party organised.

For those more interested in nightlife, there will be fireworks as part of the torchlight procession.

Fans of music and dancing can go to the bunker parties, while the famous quarry parties are also set to return.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: