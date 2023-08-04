A man has been jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of trafficking a "vulnerable" teenage girl to Jersey and raping her.

The island's Royal Court found Shay John Edward Bester, 47, guilty of seven offences following a six-day trial in May.

During the trial, the court heard how Bester met the girl - who was 17 at the time of the offence - online when he groomed her and arranged for her to come and stay with him in Jersey.

After several days, the victim was found at Bester's home where she told officers she had been sexually and physically assaulted.

Officers said that while under investigation, Bester obtained a new mobile phone and used it to text his victim pretending to be a police officer.

The case was the first time anyone has appeared before Jersey's courts on trafficking charges.

Detective Constable Charles Vibert said: "I hope that today’s sentencing offers the family involved some form of closure. Bester targeted a vulnerable young female, in order that he could fulfil his own sexual fantasies.

"We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are able to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process."

Bester was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking, rape, impersonating a police officer and other sexual offences, plus a further two years in prison after being found guilty of possessing more than 2,500 indecent images of children as part of a separate investigation.

