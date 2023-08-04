Plans to make the lower end of St John's Road one-way as part of a trial closure have been delayed following backlash from islanders.

More than 700 people signed a petition calling for the plans to be thrown out, arguing they would cause traffic problems in St Helier.

The work was due to begin at the end of August, but will now take place after the October half-term to allow more time for research into traffic and air quality.

The planned changes to the lower end of St John's Road in St Helier. Credit: Government of Jersey

The island's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, said: “This small stretch of St John’s Road has long been a concern, as it’s particularly narrow for two-way traffic and the pavements are also exceptionally slender.

“We want to see if the situation can be improved for St John’s Road residents and those who walk in the area.

He added: "We’ve listened to the initial feedback about the scheme - both supportive comments and people’s concerns - and we want to be clear about any benefits or issues at the end of the trial.

"This short delay will enable us to get some more baseline data for comparison."

