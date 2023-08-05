Longueville Road has been closed after a head on collision between two cars.

The incident took place close to Rue des Pres trading estate just after 12:30pm this afternoon.

A 57-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were both treated by paramedics at the scene but suffered no serious injuries.

The road remains closed whilst oil and debris are removed from the area.

Police say they are investigating the incident and would like to speak to anyone who may of witnessed the incident, or if anyone has any CCTV or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 01534 612612.