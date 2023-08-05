Three casts, one production: Musical theatre on the rise in Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson went to meet some of the actors ahead of opening night

Musical theatre is on the rise in Guernsey and the latest production in the Bailiwick is being performed by three separate casts.

Musical Theatre Guernsey will be performing The Last Five Years next week, which is a two-person musical, charting the highs and lows of the marriage of two young artists.

The musical has three completely different casts, who all deliver their own versions of the same script and score.

Director Elizabeth Beacom told ITV News how each pair makes the musical their own.

Elizabeth explained: "I think the three interpretations completely stand-alone, and there's so much you can take from the source material, there's so many different approaches.

"Where should the sympathies lie? Should they be with one character? Should they lie with one another? So we've sort of had a little bit of a play around with that with the three different casts."

The musical is based on the marriage of two young artists. Credit: ITV Channel

Although they play the same role, the actors have made the characters unique to their own performances.

Dan Galliott, who plays Jamie, said: "One of the really exciting things that we're doing this weekend, is that we are getting to watch the other two casts and see what they've done with the show, how they've interpreted it.

"We've heard snippets, but ultimately we have no idea what they're doing."

On Saturday 12 August, islanders can watch all three performances back to back.

The shows run from 9-16 August at the Fermain Tavern.

