'Serious collision' closes road in Jersey

A road in Jersey remains closed while police deal with a "serious collision" which happened on Saturday night.

Islanders have been asked to avoid the area, with officers posting on social media at 11:30pm on Saturday 5 August describing the crash as a "major incident".

It happened on Rue du Fauvic near the junction with Rue au Long in Grouville.

Jersey Police says road closures are expected to continue today until further notice.

Officers say updates will be provided throughout the day as more information becomes available.

