Two people have died after being struck by a vehicle in Grouville.

The two pedestrians, who were walking towards St Clement's Church, were taken to A&E where they died from their injuries.

Emergency services were called to Rue de Fauvic in Grouville just after 21:30 last night (5 August).

After an extensive search, police found a white van with 'substantial' damage in St Helier and a 28 year-old man was arrested this morning for causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and report an RTC.

He remains in police custody.

Police would like to speak to anyone who can help in this investigation. Any properties with private CCTV in the area of the incident or anyone driving in that area at the time with dash cam footage that could assist police with their enquires is asked to call 01534 612612.

