Heroin disguised in sweet wrappers was among a haul of drugs with a street value of more than £400,000 seized by The Jersey Customs and Immigration Service over the past two weeks.

MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine and cannabis were also seized by customs and immigration officers, with seven consignments of "commercial quantities" of drugs being intercepted overall.

Three houses were searched and four people arrested, with one charged and three released on Customs bail pending further investigations.

1,000 MDMA tablets concealed within a postal parcel were seized by customs Credit: Jersey Customs and Immigration Service

Jersey Customs and Immigration Service Senior Manager Luke Goddard said: "the recent multiple seizures made by our teams at the ports, which includes controlling postal and freight traffic, demonstrate the ability of this Service to prevent dangerous drugs from entering the island".

"Despite the resulting high workload from investigating these cases, which are still ongoing, we have been able to simultaneously deal with peak passenger numbers coming through the ports and not unduly delaying the travelling public" he continued.

Anyone with information on drug smuggling can report it anonymously via 0800 735 5555.

