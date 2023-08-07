Fears about rabies and chronic wasting disease have prompted Jersey's veterinary team to introduce "special measures" on the commercial import of animals to the island.

Commercially imported animals include pets being sent to the island for sale, some rescue animals, and animals travelling to Jersey with someone other than their owner.

A number of suspected cases of rabies in Belarus, Poland, Romania and Ukraine means that measures will be put in place for dogs, cats and ferrets imported into Jersey. These will include:

Animals must have an import license issued by the Animal Health and Welfare team and a health export certificate and pet passport if required.

Animals from or dispatched from Belarus, Poland, Romania and Ukraine, must meet import requirements.

The process for Belarus and Ukraine will take at least four months.

The other measure put in place relates to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) which has seen reported cases in Norway, Finland, Sweden, Canada, USA and South Korea.

The import of live deer which, which CWD is found in, will be banned and 'high-risk deer products' from countries where CWD has been reported will also not be permitted.

In a statement the government of Jersey said the special measures will "continue to apply until revoked or amended".

People who have questions about the import of animals can contact the States Veterinary team on 01534 441600

