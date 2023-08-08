Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu reports...

Members of Guernsey's pistol club are fearful for the future of their sport as they say a long term quarrying project on Chouet headland would threaten their shooting range, leaving them without a place to train.

Pistol shooting is one of Guernsey's most successful sports, bringing the island its only Commonwealth Games gold medal and claiming 33 medals for Guernsey at this year's island games.

Nikki Trebert, a long-term shooter who has competed in several international championships said: "We have some really successful shooters who have been to some really important international competitions and we don't want to lose that."

"If we are not able to train all year around through all weather conditions it will be really difficult to continue with our sport." she added.

Andy Torode, another pistol shooter, called the Chouet range "a great facility" and said that losing it would be "a massive blow".

Plans for a new quarry on Chouet headland were approved by the States last year, with the existing quarry at Les Vardes- which supplies the island's construction industry- due to run out of accessible material in six months time.

Ronez, the contractor in charge of overseeing the project, say that the new quarry would have reserves of material to last 15 years.

Any potential work that could threaten the shooting range is also more than a decade away with planning permission yet to be confirmed.

The director of Ronez, Steve Roussel said: "We are looking 12-15 years in the future, if we went for permission to extend the quarry, at that point it might have an impact on the pistol club but we are keen to talk to them."

"I think there might be a number of ways we can modify the works or do them in a way to allow the pistol club to carry on working there." he added.

