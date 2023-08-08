Rental prices in Guernsey's 'local market' have risen by 4.8% against the previous quarter, according to new Government statistics.

The increase marks a new high for the last ten years.

The average monthly rent was £1,725 at the end of last year, but that has now risen to £1,864.

42.3% The increase in average rent across the last five years.

The report also showed that the average price of a 'local market' property in Guernsey has fallen by 2.1%.

Despite this slight drop from the previous quarter, the average house price of £600,836 remains 46.2% higher than five years previously and is also higher than this time last year.

What's the difference between the 'local market' and 'open market' in Guernsey? The 'local market' is for those who qualify as local residents, either because they were born on the island, have family ties, or have a permit from the Population Management Office. 'Open market' properties can be occupied by anyone with a British or Irish passport. These generally cost more to purchase, with a (realty only) average of £1,633,125 in the latest quarter. Back to top

Fewer 'local market' properties exchanged hands in the second quarter of 2023 compared to this time a year ago, with 175 transactions compared to 236 in the second quarter of 2022.

High demand and a restricted supply of housing remain the significant causes of price changes.

Responding to the numbers, Nick Paluch from Savills Guernsey said: "the housing market hit a peak in 2022 - so a cooling off period was perhaps somewhat inevitable.

"As such the slowdown in activity in the Local Market is not wholly unexpected."

