Alderney could have new sports and family facilities if the island raises enough money to build them.

Politicians are considering the viability of establishing a sports complex, complete with an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, and a family and children's centre on the island.

The two projects have been merged after the Policy and Finance Committee decided that their briefs overlapped.

Bill Abel from the States of Alderney said the affordability of the project needs to be considered.

He added that the project team "will assess whether we can afford a Community Sports Hall and pools or a pool-only option, both in terms of capital and running costs, and also whether a Family/Children’s centre can be included.

“A key consideration is the location of these facilities as they may compete for the same space, as well as considering whether they can be situated adjacent to each other.

“As the facilities will have relevance to education, the project team will need to consult with Guernsey’s Committees for Education, Sport and Culture; Health and Social Care and Guernsey Civil Service.

“In addition, the States of Alderney will continue to engage with both the Alderney Community and Sports Centre (ACSC) Charitable Trust and the Alderney Sports Foundation (ASF).”

