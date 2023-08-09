Ever get the feeling there's "nothing to do" in the Channel Islands?

Well, this summer, the ITV Channel team have been tasked with disproving that - despite the woeful weather.

Our presenters and reporters have been trying out some of the quirkier pastimes you can get up to across Jersey and Guernsey.

Each night during our programmes, we'll be spinning our wheel and featuring a different fun activity you can get up to - but might not have previously thought about.

We'll be updating this page regularly as new videos are posted. Here's our A-Z of ways to enjoy your summer:

🧘 Aerial yoga

Phil and Fred took to new heights as they tried aerial yoga.

🚲 Biking

Jess and Alex explore the island on a two-wheeled tandem cycle - testing their teamwork in the process.

🏺 Clay pottery-making

Shireen Jordan gets creative with some clay as she tries her hand at pottery-making.

🕺 Dancing

Keilan Webster takes to the dancefloor to show off his moves, along with some actual dancers to show him the ropes.

🍴 Eating out

It's a difficult job, but someone had to do it - Katya Fowler ate her way around the island, exploring some of Jersey's top restaurants. Coming soon...

🐟 Fishing

Kate Prout has an early start as she spent the day with Guernsey's fishing community. Coming soon...

🎨 Graffiti art

Shireen Jordan has been getting creative with some graffiti artwork.

🐴 Horse riding

Coming soon...

🐛 Insects

Fancy meeting some creepy crawlies on a woodland walk? As Jess Dunsdon found out, our islands are bustling with tiny friends.

💍 Jewellery making

No sunshine? No problem. Richard Pallot whiles away a wet morning by going jewellery making with his six-year-old daughter and friends.

🛶 Kayaking

Katya Fowler has been exploring the scenic sights of Jersey's shoreline by kayak.

📮 Letterboxing

Coming soon...

🧲 Metal detecting

Fred Dimbleby has been rediscovering some of the islands' long-lost treasures.

🏀 Netball

Following England's success in the world cup, Hannah Ludlow finds out why netball could be your new favourite sport. Coming soon...

🏞️ Off the beaten track

Coming soon...

🖌️ Painting

Alex Spiceley picks up the brush and tries her hand at painting. The beautiful scenery of the islands makes for a worthy landscape.

🧶 Quilt-making

Coming soon...

🎾 Racket sports

'Game, net and match!': Jonathan Wills has been trying out just some of the racket sports you can play in the Channel Islands.

🛕 Sandcastle making

Katya Fowler re-discovers the joy of a childhood favourite - with inspiration coming from the castles on our shoreline.

🏃 Trail running

Phil Wellbrook has been exploring some of Jersey's lesser-known trails.

✨ Under the stars

Coming soon...

🏐 Volleyball

Coming soon...

🐝 Wildlife

Coming soon...

🚵‍♀️ X-C (Cross-country) mountain biking

Coming soon...

🧘 Yoga

Coming soon...

☯ Zen - guided meditation

Coming soon...

