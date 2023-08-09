26 Ways To Enjoy Summer: An A-Z guide of what to do in the Channel Islands
Ever get the feeling there's "nothing to do" in the Channel Islands?
Well, this summer, the ITV Channel team have been tasked with disproving that - despite the woeful weather.
Our presenters and reporters have been trying out some of the quirkier pastimes you can get up to across Jersey and Guernsey.
Each night during our programmes, we'll be spinning our wheel and featuring a different fun activity you can get up to - but might not have previously thought about.
We'll be updating this page regularly as new videos are posted. Here's our A-Z of ways to enjoy your summer:
🧘 Aerial yoga
Phil and Fred took to new heights as they tried aerial yoga.
🚲 Biking
Jess and Alex explore the island on a two-wheeled tandem cycle - testing their teamwork in the process.
🏺 Clay pottery-making
Shireen Jordan gets creative with some clay as she tries her hand at pottery-making.
🕺 Dancing
Keilan Webster takes to the dancefloor to show off his moves, along with some actual dancers to show him the ropes.
🍴 Eating out
It's a difficult job, but someone had to do it - Katya Fowler ate her way around the island, exploring some of Jersey's top restaurants. Coming soon...
🐟 Fishing
Kate Prout has an early start as she spent the day with Guernsey's fishing community. Coming soon...
🎨 Graffiti art
Shireen Jordan has been getting creative with some graffiti artwork.
🐴 Horse riding
Coming soon...
🐛 Insects
Fancy meeting some creepy crawlies on a woodland walk? As Jess Dunsdon found out, our islands are bustling with tiny friends.
💍 Jewellery making
No sunshine? No problem. Richard Pallot whiles away a wet morning by going jewellery making with his six-year-old daughter and friends.
🛶 Kayaking
Katya Fowler has been exploring the scenic sights of Jersey's shoreline by kayak.
📮 Letterboxing
Coming soon...
🧲 Metal detecting
Fred Dimbleby has been rediscovering some of the islands' long-lost treasures.
🏀 Netball
Following England's success in the world cup, Hannah Ludlow finds out why netball could be your new favourite sport. Coming soon...
🏞️ Off the beaten track
Coming soon...
🖌️ Painting
Alex Spiceley picks up the brush and tries her hand at painting. The beautiful scenery of the islands makes for a worthy landscape.
🧶 Quilt-making
Coming soon...
🎾 Racket sports
'Game, net and match!': Jonathan Wills has been trying out just some of the racket sports you can play in the Channel Islands.
🛕 Sandcastle making
Katya Fowler re-discovers the joy of a childhood favourite - with inspiration coming from the castles on our shoreline.
🏃 Trail running
Phil Wellbrook has been exploring some of Jersey's lesser-known trails.
✨ Under the stars
Coming soon...
🏐 Volleyball
Coming soon...
🐝 Wildlife
Coming soon...
🚵♀️ X-C (Cross-country) mountain biking
Coming soon...
🧘 Yoga
Coming soon...
☯ Zen - guided meditation
Coming soon...
Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: