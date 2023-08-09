A charity that helps islanders in Jersey with a condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues has closed.

Lymphoedema Jersey's services will now be taken over by Health and Community Services (HSC).

This means patients will now have access to appointments for free five days a week - previously, they could only book appointments twice a week and they had to pay.

It is hoped this change will improve the support for islanders seeking treatment for the condition.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, thanked the charity for its service, and said: "This is an exciting opportunity for the service to develop within HCS, to support the transition of patient management from Lymphoedema Jersey, and connect with other services within the organisation to improve holistic patient care.

"I would also like to thank Lymphoedema Jersey for the donation of their equipment to support the smooth transfer of this service.

"I am confident that HCS will provide all the current service users with a continuation of the support they need and have received for many years from Lymphoedema Jersey".

