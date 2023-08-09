Jersey government delays report detailing cost of consultants

ITV News has learnt that Jersey's government spent between £23k and £27k on a self-styled Executive Consultant to help them develop "a trusting, open and accountable working environment" and advise ministers on "maximising efficiency and effectiveness".

However, a full breakdown of consultancy costs now won't be made public until September following an unexpected delay.

The taxpayer-funded Executive Consultant provided coaching and mentoring to ministers and was also involved with "document review and advice" during the first six months of Deputy Kristina Moore's premiership.

In addition, ITV News has been able to obtain information which shows the Government has spent between £30k and £35k on external consultants to help "build a positive, supportive culture amongst ministers".

The Executive Consultant was brought in on a contract through the office of Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore (pictured). Credit: Government of Jersey

The Cabinet Office explained: "A Jersey-based leadership consultancy service, focused on improving delivery performance, is supporting the Council of Ministers and the Government's departmental Chief Officers.

"Professional support and development such as this is best practice and replicated around the world. Most of this work is being delivered in-house. The cost of external support is between £30k and £35k. The previous Government spent £3.8m on support from TDP Consulting (also known as Team Jersey)."

Support offered to Deputy Moore's team of ministers includes so-called "values workshops". In a public letter to Scrutiny politicians following the resignation of Government CEO Suzanne Wylie, Deputy Moore said these workshops were "to explore how ministers can apply the values and behaviours of the organisation".

Former Chief Minister John Le Fondré spent £3.8m on similar consultants. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Moore's administration was supposed to publish details about its spending on consultants earlier this year, and the delay is believed to be partly down to IT issues with the Government's new payments system.

The Chief Minister has frequently spoken out about the need to provide taxpayers with better value for money, given the criticism her predecessor, John Le Fondré, faced when he spent £100m on consultants in his final year - and £3.8 on the Team Jersey initiative "to support culture change".

Members of the previous Council of Ministers serving during the era of former Government CEO Charlie Parker were even issued a book each, titled "Getting to Yes", which included sections on "dealing with people" and "how to negotiate an agreement without giving in".

The book claimed to offer "step-by-step strategy for coming to mutually acceptable agreements in every sort of conflict".