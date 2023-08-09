Play Brightcove video

Kate and cameraman Dan had so much fun at last year's Alderney Week, they're back to give the Daft Raft Race another go (this time without the lobster costume).

I don’t need to be asked twice to go to Alderney, and if the offer of leaping into and onto the water is involved then I’m there like a shot.

Alderney Week is famously one of the friendliest events in the bailiwick calendar.

From the moment we stepped off the boat on Monday afternoon cameraman, Dan, and I were greeted by old friends and soon-to-be new ones too.

Kate was re-united with spoken word poet Tom Roberts aka Tomfoolery, who she met during last year's Alderney Week Credit: ITV Channel

Alderney is small enough to bump into the same people over and over.

You soon get to recognise the faces - and it’s always good to get big hugs from the President and his wife.

Dan and I knew we had two jobs to do: produce interesting and fun television for the week, and get involved.

Having been to Alderney Week last year, we knew props and fancy dress are the secret to a good week.

So my luggage consisted of a Mad Hatter outfit, captains hat, bed sheets and lots of glue and gaffer tape. All perfectly normal.

Although wearing that sheet on Douglas Quay during a windy squall for the man-powered flight was not the act of genius that we thought it might be.

Despite jumping off ‘Dougie’ last year, it’s still a daunting prospect.

Kate taking part in the man-powered flight competition Credit: ITV Channel

Children who grow up in the Channel Islands seem to have no fear of leaping off high places, and I envy them all.

When the crowd is chanting and counting you down there’s no going back.

As for the daft raft race: we were robbed of our chance of glory by a pirate boy boarding our vessel and sinking us all.

We always knew we would get drenched. But like everyone else we cobbled a raft together with bits and bobs we’d found or borrowed - and had a blast.

Sabotage at sea: Kate and Dan's raft was boarded during the race Credit: ITV Channel

It’s proper traditional seaside fun, and absolutely everyone gets involved.

It’s great to see so many youngsters back on the island. Many of them have left for university or jobs but return every year for the week - and bring their friends.

We chatted to people who are sleeping in tents in gardens or on sofas - anywhere they can squeeze in. They’re not just here for the quarry or bunker parties, they’re doing the fun run or taking part in the fashion show - having the full Alderney week experience.

As are we. And we’re loving it.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: