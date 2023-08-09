Harbour officials in Guernsey have warned of the catastrophic consequences of battery fires on Channel Island seas.

Guernsey Ports has expressed concern that an increasing number of incidents on boats and other watercraft have been recorded in the bailiwick in recent years.

The rise in fires has been credited to lithium-ion batteries, which are often used as an alternative to petrol power, in the likes of small tenders and jet-skis.

16 Boats lost to fires between August 2021-August 2022

Kieran Higgs, assistant harbourmaster at Guernsey Ports, says that batteries require particular and careful attention.

He said: "Understanding the correct safety procedures is important as the consequences of a battery fire can be catastrophic.

“Thermal runaway is the cause of most lithium-ion battery fires. This is where the battery continues heating until it catches fire.

"With the mixture of gases released, fires can intensify rapidly and become extremely difficult to extinguish."

The expressed concern follows guidance issued by the UK Government about fire prevention, safe storage and early detection of faults in battery-powered watercraft.

Electric tenders can have a battery four times the size of a small car. Therefore, Guernsey Ports reiterates that all purchases should only be made from reputable manufacturers and retailers.

The statements regarding boat safety also follows the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service appointing an officer to monitor the potential risk of fires caused by exploding lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes. Since the start of 2023, fires from lithium-ion batteries have been linked to eight deaths in the UK according to the charity, Electrical Safety First.

