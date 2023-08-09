Customs officials in Guernsey seized more than twice as many steroids at the island's borders last year compared to the previous figures in 2021, according to a new police report.

The quantities of the Class C drugs being imported to the island have also changed- the amount imported in tablets was up 75% but the amount imported in vials was just under a sixth compared to 2021.

13 Steroid seizures in Guernsey in 2021

28 Steroid seizures in Guernsey in 2022

Anabolic steroids mimic the effects of testosterone and can be taken to increase muscle mass and improve athletic performance.

Luke Graham who is a personal trainer, spoke to ITV News about his past addiction to steroids. He said: "I did steroids on five separate occasions in my life usually just before summer when I hadn't worked hard and I knew I was a bit out of shape."

He describes using one anabolic, trenbolone, saying "I wouldn't do that again, I wouldn't do steroids full stop. That made me bright red, sweating constantly, veins popping out of my eyeballs and angry and big-time inside my own head"

The use of anabolic steroids can pose a serious health risk, leading to high blood pressure, blood clots and heart attacks.

Long-term repeated use can also lead to kidney and liver failure.

Andrea Nightingale, from Guernsey's Health and Improvement Commission, said: "Steroids can affect you both mentally and physically, you can start with headaches and stomach aches but then it can go to nausea and longer-term use is liver and kidney damage as well as high blood pressure and blood clots."

"It can also change a person's behaviour so they can become very aggressive and mood swings, become very anxious and in some cases paranoia" she continued.

Steroids are classified as an illegal class C drug with Guernsey's Police Chief, Ruari Hardy, saying steroids are often purchased across the internet and dark web: "We know a lot of people use the gym and body image and that social influence is impacting on people seeking out steroids to enhance that aspect of life." he said.

