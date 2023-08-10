A debate to decide which capital projects Guernsey's government should prioritise has been delayed.

The Policy and Resources Committee had been due to publish its funding and investment plan and capital portfolio next week ahead of a debate in September.

However, the committee says it needs more time, due to no resolution on how to tackle the public finance deficit.

In a statement, P&R said it is only anticipating a "short delay" and said the decision had been taken in light of the tax review debate "which saw no single plan supported for addressing a forecast deficit in public finances and returning them to a sustainable footing".

The statement continued by saying they are "taking more time to finalise some of the details mindful of the importance of this debate in ensuring there is sufficient funding available for essential investment in Bailiwick's public infrastructure"

The policy is now set to be published in September and debated in October.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: