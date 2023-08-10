Guernsey Police has issued a reminder to dog owners to control their pets amid a rise in "out of control" dog attacks.

It has received 52 complaints over the last 12 months related to dogs that attacked humans, other dogs and livestock.

This has led to injuries and, in the case of some livestock, deaths.

The force says any owners who cannot control their pet "can expect officers to deal with those offences robustly and, where the circumstances demand it, pursue a prosecution".

In order to reduce the number of incidents, Guernsey Police has offered dog owners advice on how to control their pets.

It says islanders need to be sure their dog will return on command and, if not, they should be kept on a lead.

If a dog is off the lead, owners should be certain there is no livestock nearby and they should know where the animal is at all times.

