Play Brightcove video

Filmmaker Melissa De Freitas spoke to ITV News about why she decided to look into the mental health of police officers

The daughter of a Jersey police officer has produced a documentary revealing how the impact of trauma and high-stress cases can affect officers at work.

Melissa De Freitas, 21, produced her debut film 'After the Sirens' after wanting to learn more about the impact of her dad's job.

She said: "I think both as I am getting older and he is getting older, I feel more of a responsibility to care for him, both physically and emotionally.

"It got me to pose the question, 'how are you?' and it's something I had never considered before.

Melissa's dad is a police inspector with the States of Jersey Police and has worked on some of the island's biggest disasters.

Melissa says her bond with her dad Manny, is 'even stronger' after working together on the documentary. Credit: ITV Channel

Inspector Manny De Freitas told ITV News the importance of having a strong support network.

He said: "I think it's vitally important to have that work in place to allow me to do my job. I think without it you would really struggle to decompress after work and then have to go back in the next day and start again.

"You need to have that release, that support network from your family, friends, colleagues as well that you work with and those friends outside of the force."

After the death of 10 islanders after a block of flats exploded in December 2022, the States of Jersey Police brought in specialist officers from the UK to help emotionally support officers during the days after.

Melissa's documentary premiered last night. Credit: ITV Channel

In previous years, police officers would have shied away from the cameras and not spoken so openly about their mental health, but officers now feel they have the support on-island to do so, which their Chief has commended.

Robin Smith, Chief of Jersey Police said: "I joined the police service over 35 years ago and we would never have had a documentary like this because you would have never found the officers to speak.

"The strength comes in actually knowing how you are feeling and being able to communicate that - that's where the real strength is now."

Chief of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, said he was proud his officers have been so open about their mental health. Credit: ITV Channel

After the premiere on Wednesday 9 August, Melissa told ITV News that this will not be her last project.

She said: "Documentaries are what I love doing and I love being able to educate and entertain at the same time. It's telling untold stories and representing the underrepresented.

"This is definitely the first of many and I can't wait to start making, planning and producing more."

You can watch Melissa's full documentary, 'After the Sirens', here.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: