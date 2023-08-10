Police have closed the promenade at Havre des Pas in Jersey after a man's body was discovered on the beach.

Jersey Police say officers were called out to the area on the morning of Thursday 10 August.

They were joined by paramedics who confirmed the man had died.

Traffic has been diverted away from the area while forensic investigators are on the scene.

The beach at Havre des Pas has been closed while forensic investigators examine the body Credit: ITV Channel

Officers say the man had not been in the sea and while his death is currently unexplained, it is not believed to be suspicious.

The man's death is not believed to be connected to any recent events or ongoing missing persons investigations.

