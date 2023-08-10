Guernsey would need to make "bold" changes to its laws and policies in order to hit its smoking targets, according to the States.

It is currently aiming to reduce the number to less than 10% by 2028 - it was 13% the last time the figures were calculated in 2018, with a more up to date statistic expected later this year.

Smoking is still a leading cause of death in the Bailiwick, with around 1 in 10 deaths caused by it between 2019 and 2021.

During this period, around 58 people died each year because of smoking.

It affects men more than women, with around 13 males dying for every 10 females.

In order to reduce the amount of smokers in the Bailiwick, the States says it is looking at the example of New Zealand, which has introduced legislation that will prohibit anyone born on or after 1 January 2009 from buying cigarettes.

It is hoped this change will mean that generation will grow up largely smoke-free.

However, the Bailiwick says it won't follow the country's example just yet in case it there are any unintended consequences, such as it leading to a rise in vaping or the use of other substances.

