The Saturdays' Una Healy joins the lineup for 2023 Channel Islands Pride
The Saturdays' Una Healy and Glastonbury regular DJ Woody Cook have joined the lineup for the 2023 Channel Islands Pride celebrations.
This year's events are set to run from 14-17 September, including the annual Pride Parade on Saturday 16 September, featuring a performance from chart-toppers Five.
The Pride Festival will also pay tribute to pop royalty, with Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Celine Dion, and Elton John tribute acts.
Event organiser Christian May said: "I'm delighted that we have been able to develop such an impressive programme of events across the long weekend to celebrate diversity and equality in the Channel Islands.
"Pride has grown significantly in the eight years since we first held a Pride Parade, and we wanted to ensure that we were planning events that everyone could enjoy."
2023 Channel Islands Pride Events
Click below to view a day-by-day guide to this year's Pride events
Thursday 14 September
Drag Makeup Tutorial Workshop18:00 – 20:30Pomme d'Or Hotel
OneLove Dance Night19:00 – 23:00Ce Soir
Friday 15 September
Pride Idols Tribute Concert17:30 – 22:00People’s Park
Kiki Cruise Boat Party18:00 – 21:00Jersey Duchess
Drag Bingo21:00 – 23:30Ce Soir
Saturday 16 August
Pride Parade12:00 - 14:00Royal Square
Pride Celebrations14:00-22:00People's Park
Pride Afterparty21:00-02:00Royal Yacht
Sunday 17 September
FOMO Drag BrunchBelvedere Restaurant, Merton Hotel12:00-15:00
Sundowner Boat Party17:00-19:00Jersey Duchess
