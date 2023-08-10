The Saturdays' Una Healy and Glastonbury regular DJ Woody Cook have joined the lineup for the 2023 Channel Islands Pride celebrations.

This year's events are set to run from 14-17 September, including the annual Pride Parade on Saturday 16 September, featuring a performance from chart-toppers Five.

The Pride Festival will also pay tribute to pop royalty, with Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Celine Dion, and Elton John tribute acts.

Event organiser Christian May said: "I'm delighted that we have been able to develop such an impressive programme of events across the long weekend to celebrate diversity and equality in the Channel Islands.

"Pride has grown significantly in the eight years since we first held a Pride Parade, and we wanted to ensure that we were planning events that everyone could enjoy."

2023 Channel Islands Pride Events Click below to view a day-by-day guide to this year's Pride events Thursday 14 September Drag Makeup Tutorial Workshop18:00 – 20:30Pomme d'Or Hotel ‎ OneLove Dance Night19:00 – 23:00Ce Soir Friday 15 September Pride Idols Tribute Concert17:30 – 22:00People’s Park ‎ Kiki Cruise Boat Party18:00 – 21:00Jersey Duchess ‎ Drag Bingo21:00 – 23:30Ce Soir Saturday 16 August Pride Parade12:00 - 14:00Royal Square ‎ Pride Celebrations14:00-22:00People's Park ‎ Pride Afterparty21:00-02:00Royal Yacht Sunday 17 September FOMO Drag BrunchBelvedere Restaurant, Merton Hotel12:00-15:00 ‎ Sundowner Boat Party17:00-19:00Jersey Duchess

