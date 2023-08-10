The Saturdays' Una Healy joins the lineup for 2023 Channel Islands Pride

A photo of Una Healy, alongside the Pride event she will be performing at.
The Saturdays singer is the latest addition to the 2023 Pride roster. Credit: PA / ITV Channel

The Saturdays' Una Healy and Glastonbury regular DJ Woody Cook have joined the lineup for the 2023 Channel Islands Pride celebrations.

This year's events are set to run from 14-17 September, including the annual Pride Parade on Saturday 16 September, featuring a performance from chart-toppers Five.

The Pride Festival will also pay tribute to pop royalty, with Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Celine Dion, and Elton John tribute acts.

Event organiser Christian May said: "I'm delighted that we have been able to develop such an impressive programme of events across the long weekend to celebrate diversity and equality in the Channel Islands.

"Pride has grown significantly in the eight years since we first held a Pride Parade, and we wanted to ensure that we were planning events that everyone could enjoy."

2023 Channel Islands Pride Events

Click below to view a day-by-day guide to this year's Pride events

Thursday 14 September

Drag Makeup Tutorial Workshop18:00 – 20:30Pomme d'Or Hotel

OneLove Dance Night19:00 – 23:00Ce Soir

Friday 15 September

Pride Idols Tribute Concert17:30 – 22:00People’s Park

Kiki Cruise Boat Party18:00 – 21:00Jersey Duchess

Drag Bingo21:00 – 23:30Ce Soir

Saturday 16 August

Pride Parade12:00 - 14:00Royal Square

Pride Celebrations14:00-22:00People's Park

Pride Afterparty21:00-02:00Royal Yacht

Sunday 17 September

FOMO Drag BrunchBelvedere Restaurant, Merton Hotel12:00-15:00

Sundowner Boat Party17:00-19:00Jersey Duchess

