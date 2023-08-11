A number of roads in Jersey will be closed on Friday and Saturday (11-12 August) for the Battle of Flowers.

On Friday, from 11am until 10pm, and on Saturday from 5pm until Sunday at 2am, the following roads will be closed:

Victoria Avenue (from Bel Royal Junction to West Park)

Tyneville Lane

Paris Lane

Farleys Lane

Spur Road

La Rue de Galet (St Lawrence)

During these times, delays are expected around the Esplanade, Tunnel and La Route de la Haule.

Delays are also expected before the event begins, and after it finishes, as the floats are transported to and from Victoria Avenue.

For those attending Battle of Flowers, parking will be available at St Andrews Park and public car parks.

