The annual Christmas Bonus given to Jersey pensioners on benefits could be set to increase by around 35%, if politicians back plans put forward by St Helier Deputy Rob Ward.

Currently, retirees who receive income support are eligible for an £84.87 payment each December, on top of their regular government pension or benefit payments.

It is thought around 5,137 people qualify for the bonus.

The bonus was previously given to all pensioners, but States Members axed the benefit in 2015 before it was re-instated on a means-tested basis the following year.

The Reform Jersey politician says the last major change to the Christmas Bonus scheme was in 2016 when it was set at its current rate.

£84.87 Christmas Bonus since 2016

£114.19 Proposed new Christmas Bonus

Deputy Ward has proposed increasing the annual allowance to £114.19, in line with the rate of inflation since then.

He also wants the Christmas Bonus to be automatically raised each March to coincide with the regular RPI change.

It's estimated the change would cost the government an additional £151,000 per year.

The Deputy's proposition is due to be debated in September.

