An online fundraiser dedicated to the memory of Dean and Charlie Lowe has raised over £10,000 in just 24 hours.

The "heroic" father, 48, and his " charismatic " son, 11, were struck by a vehicle whilst walking on Rue de Fauvic in Grouville. They were taken to A&E but later died from their injuries.

The fundraiser has raised thousands of pounds in a matter of hours.

It set out to raise £25,000 to support the family and charities close to their hearts - including supporting young amateur dramatics.

The appeal says: "Charlie was a pupil at St Clement's School, with a talent and passion for performing in amateur dramatics. He exuded confidence, shone on stage and lit up every room he entered."Therefore, in tribute, the money will be raised "with a view of giving aspiring entertainers, musicians and drama students a chance to shine, allowing for further education and tuition to pursue their hobbies and of course to continue to aid the development of those with learning disabilities."

