From cakes and veg to baking and knitting - nearly a thousand items of local produce have gone on display at Guernsey's South Show.

People from across the island's southern parishes have put their creations on display. They will be judged in a series of competitions.

Michael Weysom, the president of the South Show, spoke about the role cost of living has played in bringing along fruit and vegetables this year:

"With the price of food, people are getting allotments now when you see what you can produce for the table", he said.

The two-day event takes place at St Martin's Community Centre until Sunday 13 August.

