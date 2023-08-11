A man, 43, has been found guilty of molesting a young girl during a party at a Jersey pub last year.

Joao Gomes Drumond appeared before the island's Magistrate's Court on Friday 11 August 2023 facing a child sex offence charge.

The court heard how Drumond inappropriately touched his victim, who was no older than 12, three times during a party at a pub in St Helier on Saturday 24 September 2022.

It is understood that Drumond tried to kiss her on the lips before doing so on her shoulder.

Jersey Police say the girl told her mother after the incident and Drumond was arrested the following day.

Detective Constable Carla Garnier said: “We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are in a position to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process.

"We work with key partners and advocacy services such as the SARC at Dewberry House, JDAS, JAAR and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents.”

