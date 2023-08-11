Play Brightcove video

A look back at some of this year's highlights...

St Clement are winners of the Battle of Flowers 2023, claiming the top prize for the first time since 2011.

The group took home the prestigious Prix D'Honneur for their float, called 'Puttin' on the Ritz.'

Adrian and Friends won the junior version of the prize, with their float 'Rio.'

For the first time in its history, the Battle of Flowers took place on a Friday, and thousands lined the south coast for the 121 year-old tradition.

Preparation for the vibrant parade started months ago, with volunteers spending hours curating their floats and making costumes.

ITV Channel's Fred Dimbleby went to meet some of the volunteers as they geared up for this year's Battle...

Here's a list of the winners:

MAIN AWARDS

Prix d'Honneur - St Clement 'Puttin' on the Ritz'

Prix d'Excellence - Grouville 'Sky Pirates'

Grand Prix Des Fleurs - The Optimists Club 'Star Fighter 2'

Prix de Merit - Friends of Galaad 'Daolong'

Prix Décor - Ollivro Family and Friends 'Gator Grill'

Junior Prix d'Honneur - Adrian and Friends Juniors 'Rio'

Junior Prix d'Excellence - Grouville Juniors 'GASA'

Prix d'Honneur de Papier - St Helier 'The Roaring 20's'

The festivities continue tomorrow, with thousands expected to attend the Moonlight Parade from 9pm.

Jersey's first ever drone show is set to ensure this year's Battle of Flowers goes out with a bang.

A full list of road closures for the event can be found here.

The Jersey Ukrainian community were out flying the flag for Ukraine. Credit: ITV Channel

The Optimists Club return to defend their crown. Credit: ITV Channel

