A dog who escaped from day care five days ago in Jersey has been reunited with its owners.

Rescue pup Lucy jumped the fence at Radin Doggie Day Care in Maufant last Monday (7 August).

Following her escape, lots of people joined the search effort - focusing on the areas in which she had been sighted.

Owners Peter and Sarah Stolen had been on holiday in Corfu when Lucy went missing, so the search was mainly carried out by friends, relatives and volunteers until they could return to Jersey.

After booking an early return flight, Peter posted "We've got her!" on Facebook this afternoon (12 August).

Islanders have been reacting to the news, with one saying: "Oh my goodness, thank the lord!! I’ve just welled up!!".

Another said: "The best news this week! I cried so many times following this story, the loss of a loved furry friend, the community coming together to do their bit, the words and offerings from people far and wide, you the owner having to find you’re way home unknowing what the outcome will be!"

