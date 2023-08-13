Thousands of people flocked to St Aubin's Bay to witness Jersey's first ever drone show last night (12 August).

The spectacle formed the finale of the Moonlight Parade, which also featured a procession of the floats from Friday's Battle of Flowers.

One hundred drones filled the sky during the show, showing different shapes made from coloured lights.

Attendees cheered and clapped as they watched, whilst songs by The Beatles played in the background.

