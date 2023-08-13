A woman from Jersey who had not picked up a paintbrush for decades now has her own solo exhibition at the age of 82.

Kay Le Seeleur Ara broke her hip five years ago and found herself unable to do most routine tasks, like walking, gardening or driving.

Instead she turned to painting and drawing, and in just a few years has amassed hundreds of pieces that now adorn the walls of ArtHouse Jersey.

In the meantime, Kay has also grown her social media following to more than 4,500 on Instagram.

Being able to find and pursue a passion at her age is something she says is a "dream".

Kay believes her ability to produce a huge amount work in a short space of time is thanks to a strict routine.

"I draw at breakfast, and then again before 11. And then I go upstairs at 11 and paint until about 5. And perhaps more drawing in the evening. That's actually what I want to do now. That's all I want to do," she said.

She says she usually begins her pieces by painting just one figure, and then the rest of the picture "just gets built around it".

Kay Le Seelleur Ara's exhibition is on at ArtHouse Jersey at Capital House until 20 August.

