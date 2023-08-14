Guernsey Police say they have been dealing with a uniquely "busy weekend" as officers were called out to deal with nearly 40 different incidents.

In a post on the Bailiwick Law Enforcement Facebook page, the force said "39 occurrences" took place between the evening of Friday 11 August and Sunday 13 August 2023.

They added that 18 people were arrested in connection with offences - "some of which which took place in the night-time economy".

Among them, a man, 23, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage at a property near The Bridge in St Sampson.

A woman, 22, was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving while on a provisional license after flower boxes outside a property in St Martin were found to have been damaged.

Three people were arrested in connection with incidents at St Peter Port's taxi rank, while others were linked to criminal damage and an assault.

An investigation is also underway into a reported drink spiking.

Guernsey Police has been increasingly using social media to reassure residents of the island's safety.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: