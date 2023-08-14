Islanders divided over plans to rename St Helier street

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Hundreds of islanders are taking to social media to criticise plans to rename a St Helier street in honour of Jersey's first female politician.

Under the proposals, Halkett Street will become Rue Ivy Forster after the politician who made history when she was elected to the States Assembly in 1948.

However, social media users are concerned about the impact on businesses and believe there are better ways to celebrate Ivy's legacy.

One user said: "Changing place names just means extra costs for the already suffering businesses and additional confusion to locals and the tourists using street maps."

Another wrote: "Pointless thing to do considering the amount of businesses that will have to pay for updating websites, stationary and the like.. nothing wrong with Halkett at all."

Others described it as "another one to come out of The Silly Ideas Room" and simply said "we do not want our street names changed."

Parishioners will be able to vote on the matter during a meeting at the Town Hall on Wednesday 30 August 2023.

Diversity campaigner Kate Wright told ITV News that Jersey needs to celebrate female remodels: "This is about remembering a local Jersey woman who contributed hugely to Jersey - and the Jersey we know now. "

Ted Vibert from the St Helier Roads Committee added: "I mean why shouldn't we have a street named after someone who did what she did? We name lots of other streets after politicians, generals - you know anybody who had a name has got a street after them or a statue. "

It is not the first time that St Helier residents have resisted plans to change the name of one of the town's streets - in 2009, many spoke out against plans to turn James Street into Rue de Funchal.

However, only 46 people turned up on the day to vote on it.