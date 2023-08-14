Islanders in Jersey have reported being awoken by a "loud bang" overnight, which officials have so far been unable to explain.

Residents towards the east of the island have expressed their confusion on social media, with dozens saying they were startled by the sudden noise.

It was heard at around 1:30am on Monday 14 August and is believed to have originated in St Helier.

Firefighters were called out to the area of Pier Road - the site of a suspected gas explosion in December 2022 which killed 10 people - after reports of a "strange odour" in the area.

Officers from Jersey's gas supplier - Island Energy - were also called out to the bottom of the road, near Mulcaster Street, but it remains unknown as to whether there is any connection to the loud bang.

One islander said the noise "woke me up", with others suggesting it could be heard further away from town.

Another said the bang appeared to have disturbed the birds, but there is still no confirmation as to its origin.

Jersey Police and the island's Coastguard both said they had not received any reports of the bang, while Air Traffic Control said there was nothing flying near Jersey's airspace in the early hours of the morning.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: