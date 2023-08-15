Free theatre tickets offered to young people in new Jersey initiative

A new scheme is hoping to encourage young people in Jersey from different backgrounds to experience a trip to the theatre.

A local performing arts school, the Theatre Workshop, is running an "Empty Seat Initiative" which aims to fill seats during performances with young people who wouldn't normally consider going to see a show.

Tickets for the school's latest production are being offered free to those who cannot afford to pay, without being means tested.

The scheme will look to "give back to young people here in Jersey and offer people who wouldn't be able to afford to attend the theatre the opportunity to go and watch full-scale productions".

Scott Livingstone from The Theatre Workshop Jersey explained the decision saying: "Theatre can be eye-opening, inspiring and is an experience that should be accessible to all.

It shouldn't be "elitist", he continues, "with The Globe and Royal Shakespeare offering tickets at discounted prices, so should Jersey".

As ticket prices rise with the cost of putting on productions, the group is encouraging other theatre or live event producers to follow suit.

